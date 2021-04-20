LATEST

Ramya Pandian sizzles in an ultra modern outfit in her recent photoshoot, photo goes viral – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
The News Crunch

Actress Ramya Pandian is understood to be well-liked among the many followers who’ve appeared in Prepare dinner With Clown Season 1 and Bigg Boss Season 4. Though Ramya Pandian has already acted in just a few movies together with ‘Joker’ and ‘Aan Thevathai’, she turned well-known all around the world in a single photoshoot.

It’s noteworthy that on this case she has been energetic on her social media web page because the Bigg Boss present and has been taking new photoshoots on occasion and posting them on her Instagram. It’s also price noting that these images obtained an enormous reception as she just lately recorded photoshoot taken in inexperienced apparel.

Shortly earlier than this level, she posted a photograph on her Instagram web page. Her followers are having fun with this glamorous picture. It’s price noting that her tops specifically have been described as summer-appropriate clothes

Actress Ramya Pandian has just lately signed on to star in a movie to be produced by Surya’s 2D firm and Vani Bhojan will likely be enjoying a significant character within the movie.

Earlier articleAnupama 20 April 2021 Written Replace: Anupama will get Vanraj’s letter
mm

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
35
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
34
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
30
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top