Ramyug Mx Participant Internet Collection: Ramyug is a Hindi Language upcoming net collection from Mx Participant. On this net collection, Hanuman Chalisa is sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Ustaad Zakir Hussain, and the music is being director is Rahul Sharma. Ramyug net collection is the variation of Ramayan and the collection is being directed by Kunal Kohli.

The collection has been written by Kamlesh Pandey. Ramyug net collection solid contains Tisca Chopra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vivan Bhathena within the lead roles.

