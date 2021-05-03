Ramyug Mx Player Web Series Cast Name, Review, Story, Wiki

Ramyug is an upcoming Indian language web series releasing on the popular online video platform Mx Player. The Hanuman Chalisa has sung by superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Ustaad Zakir Hussain in this web series. The series is directed by Kunal Kohli and written by Kamlesh Pandey. Viewers are very excited to watch the full web series. Here are the full details about the Ramyug Mx Player web show.

Ramyug Mx Player web series

Title: Ramyug

Releasing Date: Not updated yet

Streaming Platform: Mx Player

Cast: Tisca Chopra, Vivan Bhatena, Diganth Manchale, Aishwarya Ojha

The story of this show is based on the Ramayan. As we all know Ramayan is based on the life of Lord Ram. It is first adapted by Ramanand Sagar in 1988 for television. Viewers can freely watch this series on the Mx player app. Makers have released the video on 19th April 2021 on Mx Player and give a glimpse of the show to all the fans.

Ramyug Mx Player Cast

Tisca Chopra, Vivan Bhatena, Diganth Manchale, Aishwarya Ojha is playing the main role along with some other star cast. The star cast will be seen in popular characters Maata Seeta, Sri Ram, Sri Lakshman, and Ravna and others. Viewers will watch a new version of Ramayan. It will be interesting to watch how the web series goes.

Producers have not announced the official release date yet. But as per sources, it is expected that the film will be released in May 2021. We will soon update the official release date on this page.

Till then, watch the official trailer of Mx Player’s new web series Ramyug where superstar Amitabh Bachchan has given his voice for Hanuman Chalisa.

As per the response from the audience and critics, it seems that the trailer is not successful in making the audience happy and satisfied. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to watch the Ramyug web series.