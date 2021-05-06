Ramyug (MX Player) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Ramyug (MX Player) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More
Ramyug is an Indian web series directed by Kunal Kohli. The series was released on MX Player on 6 May 2021. It stars Diganth Manchale, Akshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh and Vivan Bhathena in the lead roles. The series is based on an adaptation of Ramayana. It is made under the banner of R & R Films and produced by Niharika Kotwal and Ravina Kohli.
|Title
|Ramyug
|Main Cast
|Diganth manchale
Akshay Dogra
Aishwarya Ojha
Kabir Duhan Singh |
Vivan Bhathena
|Genre
|Drama, Thriller
|Director
|Kunal Kohli
|Producer
|Niharika kotwal
Ravina Kohli
|Story and Screenplay
|Kamlesh Pandey
|Dialogues
|Kamlesh Pandey
|Music
|Rahul Sharma
|Background Music
|Sandeep Shirodkar
|Lyrics
|Aman akshar
|Editor
|Saurabh Gaur
|DoP
|Manish Bhatt
|Sound Design
|Pranav Shukla
|Production Designer
|Aparna Raina
|Costume Designer
|Mandira Shukla
|Action Director
|Abbas Ali Moghul
|Production House
|R & R Films Ltd
Cast
The complete cast of web series Ramyug :
Diganth manchale
As : Ram
Akshay Dogra
As : Laxman
Aishwarya Ojha
As : Sita
Kabir Duhan Singh |
As : Ravan
Vivan Bhathena
As : Hanuman
Tisca Chopra
As : Kaikeyi
Navdeep Pallapolu
As: Vibhishan
Anish John Kokken
As : Indrajeet
Shishir Sharma
As : Dashrath
Jatin Sial
As: Janak
Shweta Gulati
As : Manthra
Suparna Marwah
As: Kaushalya
Mamta Verma
As: Mandodri
Dalip Tahil
As : Vishwamitra
Anup soni
As: Parshuram
Vikram Singh Chauhan
As : Bharat
Hemant Kumar Pandey
As : Bali
Arun Singh Rana
As: Sharbhang
Ravi jhankal
As : Agastya Rishi
Afreen baig
As : Roma
Yasmin Shanella Rodgers
As : Sharbhang’s wife
Shaan Grover
As : Angad
Amit Madan Gaur
As: Sugreev
Teena Singh
As: Shurpanakha
Danish Akhtar
As: Khumbhkaran
Md. Danish
As : Subahu
Release
Ramyug is available to stream on OTT platform MX Player from 6 May 2021. This season consist of total 8 episodes. Its first trailer was launched on 29 April 2021. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Available On
|MX Player
|Total Episode
|8 Episodes
|Running Time
|33-42 Minutes (Total 301 Minutes)
|Released Date
|6 May 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Country
|India
If you have more details about the web series Ramyug, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour