Ramyug (MX Player) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Ramyug (MX Player) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

Ramyug is an Indian web series directed by Kunal Kohli. The series was released on MX Player on 6 May 2021. It stars Diganth Manchale, Akshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh and Vivan Bhathena in the lead roles. The series is based on an adaptation of Ramayana. It is made under the banner of R & R Films and produced by Niharika Kotwal and Ravina Kohli.

Title Ramyug
Main Cast Diganth manchale
Akshay Dogra
Aishwarya Ojha
Kabir Duhan Singh |
Vivan Bhathena
Genre Drama, Thriller
Director Kunal Kohli
Producer Niharika kotwal
Ravina Kohli
Story and Screenplay Kamlesh Pandey
Dialogues Kamlesh Pandey
Music Rahul Sharma
Background Music Sandeep Shirodkar
Lyrics Aman akshar
Editor Saurabh Gaur
DoP Manish Bhatt
Sound Design Pranav Shukla
Production Designer Aparna Raina
Costume Designer Mandira Shukla
Action Director Abbas Ali Moghul
Production House R & R Films Ltd

Cast

The complete cast of web series Ramyug :

Diganth manchale

As : Ram

Akshay Dogra

As : Laxman

Aishwarya Ojha

As : Sita

Kabir Duhan Singh |

As : Ravan

Vivan Bhathena

As : Hanuman

Tisca Chopra

As : Kaikeyi

Navdeep Pallapolu

As: Vibhishan

Anish John Kokken

As : Indrajeet

Shishir Sharma

As : Dashrath

Jatin Sial

As: Janak

Shweta Gulati

As : Manthra

Suparna Marwah

As: Kaushalya

Mamta Verma

As: Mandodri

Dalip Tahil

As : Vishwamitra

Anup soni

As: Parshuram

Vikram Singh Chauhan

As : Bharat

Hemant Kumar Pandey

As : Bali

Arun Singh Rana

As: Sharbhang

Ravi jhankal

As : Agastya Rishi

Afreen baig

As : Roma

Yasmin Shanella Rodgers

As : Sharbhang’s wife

Shaan Grover

As : Angad

Amit Madan Gaur

As: Sugreev

Teena Singh

As: Shurpanakha

Danish Akhtar

As: Khumbhkaran

Md. Danish

As : Subahu

Release

Ramyug is available to stream on OTT platform MX Player from 6 May 2021. This season consist of total 8 episodes. Its first trailer was launched on 29 April 2021. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On MX Player
Total Episode 8 Episodes
Running Time 33-42 Minutes (Total 301 Minutes)
Released Date 6 May 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Country India
Ramyug | Official Trailer | Kunal Kohli | MX Original Series | MX Player

If you have more details about the web series Ramyug, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

