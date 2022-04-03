ramadan, ramadan 2022, happy ramadan, happy ramadan 2022, happy ramadan wishes, happy ramadan quotes, happy ramadan images, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wishes quotes, happy ramadan messages, happy ramadan wallpaper, happy ramadan, happy ramadan wishes images, happy ramadan wallpapers, happy ramadan quotes, ramzan mubarak, ramzan mubarak images, ramzan mubarak wishes, ramzan mubarak quotes, ramzan mubarak status, ramzan mubarak pics

Ramzan Mubarak Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Wallpaper, GIF Pics, Shayari, Photos, Greetings Card

Happy Ramadan 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Ramadanalso known as Ramzan, is one of the most important and holiest months for the Muslim community around the world.

The first moon sighting of the month is expected to be on April 2, 2022 (Saturday) and the first day of fasting, which is determined by the sighting of the new moon, will be on April 3, 2022 (Sunday).

The last fast day of fast will be on May 1 (expected) as it lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. It ends with Eid-al-Fitr, a festival celebrated upon sighting the new moon.

During the holy monthMuslims fast from dawn to night. The pre-dawn meal is called ‘sehri’ and the meal that is had after the fast is broken is called ‘iftar’. It is said that Ramandan is the…


Read Full News