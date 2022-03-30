Rana Ayyub, journalist and Modi critic, barred from leaving India | Freedom of the Press News

New Delhi, India – A prominent Indian journalist and activist says she has been barred from boarding a flight to London where she was scheduled to address an event on targeting of journalists in the world’s largest democracy.

Rana Ayyub, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government, was due to take the London flight on Tuesday and then to Italy to attend different events.

Ayyub tweeted that immigration officials at Mumbai airport stopped her from boarding the flight.