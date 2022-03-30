Rana Ayyub stopped at Mumbai Airport, gets ED summons just before flying to UK

The International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) came out in Ayyub’s support and said that she was being legally harassed by Indian authorities.

Journalist Rana Ayyub was on Tuesday, March 29, stopped at Mumbai Airport when she was about to board a flight to the UK to deliver a speech at the International Centre for Journalists (ICJ). She has accused the Enforcement Directorate for summoning her despite making her programme public in advance. Ayyub alleged that the ED’s summons arrived in her inbox after she was stopped. The International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) came out in her support, tweeting that Ayyub was being legally harassed by Indian authorities.

