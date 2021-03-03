ENTERTAINMENT

Rana Bhai Abhiram Daggubati film with Ravi Babu?

Posted on
Rana Bhai Abhiram Daggubati film with Ravi Babu?
Rana Bhai Abhiram Daggubati film with Ravan Babu?

If the ongoing discussions in the media and film industry are to be believed, Abhiram DaggubatiSuresh Babu’s son and brother of Bahubali star Rana Daggubati Is all set to make its debut in the Telugu film industry with an upcoming film, which will be starred by actor and director Ravi Babu.

Abhiram Daggubati’s first Telugu film will be directed by actor cum director Ravi Babu and he prepared a separate script and narrated it to Suresh Babu. The producer who is very impressed with the statement has decided to make it.

Earlier during an interview, Abhiram Daggubati had said, “I was born and raised in the presence of my grandfather and my world revolved around him. If my grandfather were alive, I would have become an actor by now. My grandfather liked me very much. My bond with Ramanadu Garu was very strong. I always played with him.

My father Suresh Babu has also encouraged me to make his debut as an actor. I am equally interested in filmmaking, I want to become an actor and producer. It is heard that Abhiram Daggubati will debut in a romantic and comedy entertainer.

