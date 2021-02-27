ENTERTAINMENT

Rana Daggubati not back with new season! Yari with rana

Rana Daggubati not back with new season! Yari with rana
Rana Daggubati not back with new season! Yari with rana

Rana Daggubati Who is known for acting Baahubali Ministers of the series, The Ghazi Attack and Nene Raju Nene, will soon return to entertain themselves on the small screen. Rana Daggubati no. Is making a comeback on the small screen for its third season! Yari with Rana. The makers recently shot a teaser on Rana Daggubati at Rama Naidu Studios.

According to the latest report, the makers of NO! Yaari Vid Rana is planning to air new episodes in the month of March. However, official confirmation of the date is awaited.

No’s first season! Yaari Vid Rana was launched in the year 2017, which saw the big masses of Tollywood. New season 13 was launchedTh March 2020, which was affected by the lockdown caused by coronavirus. The show was suspended due to the same reason.

It is known that Rana Daggubati got married to his female friend Meheka Bajaj in the month of August, 2020 and got busy with other projects as well. On the work front, Rana Daggubati is currently working for the upcoming film Virat Parivar, with Sai Pallavi as the lead lady. He is also playing the lead role in Haathi Mere Saathi / Aranya.

