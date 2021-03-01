Rana Daggubati Special Treatment: Aranya trailer on March 3

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati Currently busy Spider And the great festival. Rana Daggubati and Vishnu Vishal starrer Tamil film Kaadan will be released in theaters on March 26. The much awaited film Kaadan is a trilingual named Aranya and Hathi Mere Saathi in Telugu and Hindi respectively, which will release simultaneously. Meanwhile, the makers of Aranya have announced the release of the trailer of Rana Daggubati on 3 March by sharing a new poster on the microblog page.

Coming on the poster, Rana Daggubati is seen alongside Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussain and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Elephants and forests appear in the background. Rana Daggubati revealed that the Tamil and Telugu trailer will be released on March 3, while the Hindi version trailer will be released on March 4.

Aranya / Elephant is directed by my partner Prabhu Solomon and produced by Eros International. In this film, Rana is playing the role of a jungle man named Banadev. According to the makers, the film deals with elephant encroachment and forest encroachment deprived of conflict between humans and elephants.

With this trilingual film by Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal is making his Telugu debut. Actor Pulkit Samrat is playing the role of Vishnu Vishal in the Hindi version. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles.

