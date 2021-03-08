Rana Daggubati worked with Venkatesh in drama 2?

Dirshyam 2The film, which won several awards, including the National Award, is becoming a remake in Telugu. The film is titled Drushyam 2, in which Venkatesh Daggubati Is playing the lead role. Venky’s mother Fame Venkatesh is all set to reestablish the role of Mohanlal from the original under the direction of Jethu Joseph. Now as per the latest buzz in the film industry, Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati has been roped in to play a key role in the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer upcoming Drama 2.

Sources say that Rana Daggubati has been approached for the role of Murali Gopi and he is expected to join the set by the end of this month. An official announcement regarding the entire cast and crew of Drushyam 2 will be made soon.

It is known that Rana Daggubati along with Venkatesh Daggubati had also recently attended the pooja ceremony of the film Drushyam 2 held in Hyderabad.

The first half of the film featured Venkatesh Daggubati, Meena and Nadia in the lead roles, which was released in 2014. The film was played by Supriya and performed well at the box office. Drishyam 2 stars Murali Gopi, Ansiba Hassan, Meena, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath and Siddiqui in supporting roles.

