Rana, Samantha in Venkatesh’s Drisham 2?

Rana, Samantha in Venkatesh's Drisham 2?
victory Venkatesh In recent times there is more inclination towards remakes. His recent films of F2 are remakes and he has given hit films with these remakes. Currently, a remake of Tamil blockbuster Asuran, Narappa is awaiting release on 14 May. He is also playing the lead role in it. F 3, The sequel to F2.

It is already known that Venkatesh is remaking the recently released Drishyam 2. Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal was a direct TheMiracleTech release.

The film has received tremendous buzz. The film’s original director Jeetu Joseph is also going to direct this film. Suresh is going to be the production house behind the production project.

The film launched today and regular shooting will begin very soon. The latest news is that Rana Daggubati and Samantha will be seen in important roles in the film.

