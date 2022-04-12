Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to postpone wedding: Rahul Bhatt : The Tribune India

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

Rumour mill has been abuzz with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding details. Last few days have all been about how the two families are busy in the preparation. Speculation are a plenty, from the dates — one of the three April 14,15 or 17 — to the wedding location, which keeps changing from the Kapoor family’s iconic Chembur bungalow to the couple’s Vastu building apartment in Pali Hill.

Pictures of Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Bandra, which was decked up with lights, further built excitement about the impending wedding. Then, when paparazzi stationed outside Ranbir and Alia’s residence spotted designer clothes by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee being…