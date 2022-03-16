Ranbir Kapoor | Ranbir Kapoor On Father Rishi Kapoor Last Film Sharmaji Namkeen | Ranbir said on father Rishi Kapoor’s last film, I tried to play his character through prosthetics

ENTERTAINMENT

Ranbir Kapoor On Father Rishi Kapoor Last Film Sharmaji Namkeen

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has shared an emotional video for the fans of his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

In this video Ranbir shares some memories about ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’. Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Rishi Kapoor wanted to complete ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ despite his ill health.

Please tell that Sharmaji Namkeen is Rishi Kapoor’s last film. Whose trailer will come on Thursday. ,

Ranbir Kapoor remembers his father

Remembering his father, Ranbir said, you must have heard that the show must go on, but I have seen Papa live his life. ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ will always be one of the fondest memories of my father. Bringing a smile to my countless fans on screen. Ranbir Kapoor also urged the audience to shower love on the film.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 while the shooting of the film was not completed. The producers and the family considered several options. After the team thought of trying VFX, I decided to wear prosthetics and finish the role. But nothing was working. And then Paresh Rawal stepped in and helped us finish the film. Hitesh Bhatia is the director of this film.

Rishi Kapoor’s Journey in Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor played the role of a romantic hero in 92 films in his career from 1973 to 2000. He has acted in 51 films as a solo lead actor. Rishi was one of the chocolatier heroes of his time. Mera Naam Joker was his first film. In which he played the childhood role of his father Raj Kapoor. The first film as a lead actor was Bobby, in which Dimple Kapadia also appeared with him. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh were married on 22 January 1980.

