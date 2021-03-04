ENTERTAINMENT

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dussehra released on 2022

Posted on
Loading...
Animal film Ranbir Kapoor: release date and other details
Ranbir Kapoor’s poster in animal film

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor, is a dark thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Ranga.

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Wanga’s second film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, will be released next year on Dussehra. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, produced by Prannoy Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani and Krishna Kumar, stars the dark thriller Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

The official Twitter account of the T-series stated, “Animals, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Sandeep Reddy Wanga, to release Dussehra 2022.” Earlier this year, the makers announced the film with an audio teaser revealing the star cast.

The film has already generated a huge buzz among fans for several reasons, such as a star-studded cast, dark thriller genre and Ranbir’s collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Animal expectations will be high as Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a big debut with Kabir Singh. Now with Ranbir Kapoor by his side, the stakes are high. Ranbir Kapoor is likely to play a deep, intense role for the first time in his career, giving his fans a new reason to celebrate.

The animal turns into a dark thriller. The announcement video featured Ranbir’s voice, stating that the film is about the turbulent relationship between a young man and his father.

Animal will be Ranbir Kapoor’s second release in 2022. A few days ago, the self-titled romantic comedy Love Ranjan was announced, which was scheduled to be released on March 18, 2022. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
852
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
745
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });