Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dussehra released on 2022

The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor, is a dark thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Ranga.

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Wanga’s second film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, will be released next year on Dussehra. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, produced by Prannoy Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani and Krishna Kumar, stars the dark thriller Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

#animalDussehra for 2022 directed by Sandeep Reddy Wanga, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.

The animals are produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani and Krishna Kumar. @Anil Kapoor #Ranbir Kapoor @ParineetiChopra – T Series (@TSeries) March 1, 2021

The official Twitter account of the T-series stated, “Animals, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Sandeep Reddy Wanga, to release Dussehra 2022.” Earlier this year, the makers announced the film with an audio teaser revealing the star cast.

The film has already generated a huge buzz among fans for several reasons, such as a star-studded cast, dark thriller genre and Ranbir’s collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Animal expectations will be high as Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a big debut with Kabir Singh. Now with Ranbir Kapoor by his side, the stakes are high. Ranbir Kapoor is likely to play a deep, intense role for the first time in his career, giving his fans a new reason to celebrate.

The animal turns into a dark thriller. The announcement video featured Ranbir’s voice, stating that the film is about the turbulent relationship between a young man and his father.

Animal will be Ranbir Kapoor’s second release in 2022. A few days ago, the self-titled romantic comedy Love Ranjan was announced, which was scheduled to be released on March 18, 2022. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.