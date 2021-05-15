ENTERTAINMENT

Randhir Kapoor returned to his home after beating Corona

Avatar

Kovid has been defeated by Randhir Kapoor, the father of Bollywood actress and Karisma Kapoor Kareena Kapoor. The actor was found infected with the Corona virus a few days ago after which he was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Now Randhir has told that he has returned home from Kovid after recovering fully.

Talking to Randhir Kapoor’s media, he said, “I have come home.” I am completely healthy. ” It was said that despite Kovid coming negative he would not know his wife Babita Kapoor and daughter Kareena and Karisma for a few days. The actor explained, “The doctors have advised me to keep a distance for a few days. I can meet everyone after some time. ”

The actor thanked the hospital staff of the hospital and said, “I thank all the staff members of the hospital. They took very good care of me. ” Randhir Kapoor had a mild fever after which he started trembling. After which he was admitted to the hospital on 29 April. The actor had said that he was following security and wondered how he got to Corona.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

90
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
67
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
34
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top