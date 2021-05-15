Randhir Kapoor returned to his home after beating Corona

Kovid has been defeated by Randhir Kapoor, the father of Bollywood actress and Karisma Kapoor Kareena Kapoor. The actor was found infected with the Corona virus a few days ago after which he was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Now Randhir has told that he has returned home from Kovid after recovering fully.

Talking to Randhir Kapoor’s media, he said, “I have come home.” I am completely healthy. ” It was said that despite Kovid coming negative he would not know his wife Babita Kapoor and daughter Kareena and Karisma for a few days. The actor explained, “The doctors have advised me to keep a distance for a few days. I can meet everyone after some time. ”

The actor thanked the hospital staff of the hospital and said, “I thank all the staff members of the hospital. They took very good care of me. ” Randhir Kapoor had a mild fever after which he started trembling. After which he was admitted to the hospital on 29 April. The actor had said that he was following security and wondered how he got to Corona.