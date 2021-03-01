LATEST

Randy Moss going crazy mind blowing magic tricks is priceless

Randy Moss going crazy mind blowing magic tricks is priceless
Screenshot from twitter

Randy moss Is a living legend. There is no better way to apply it. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one of the best to step on the wide receiver gridiron and one of the best personalities of this generation. Watch him on ESPN during Monday Night Football There is a gift that keeps on giving.

On a cold, rainy December night, there was not much to write home about in the MNF game. Sure, Philadelphia Eagles Escape route found New york giants In overtime, but the NFC East is not exactly a fun product this year.

So to spice things up a bit for a weak NFL showdown, ESPN brought former Eagles long snapper John Dorenbos onto the set. What came after it was Magic charisma That Moss had a big smile on his face.

You have to see it to believe it.

John Dorenbos Magic Trick with Randy Moss

The long snapper’s magical moves were impeccable and were definitely made for primetime. And Moss, who played for teams like the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots, was in complete shock.

Here’s how it went down:

– John Dorenbos runs his finger through the cards until Randy Moss says stop.

– Randy Moss then selects the card (2 of hearts) and shows it to the panel and camera.

– John Dorenbos puts the card back into the deck and throws the card into the air.

– Randy Moss grabs a card, but it is not Heart’s 2.

– John Dorenbos and Randy Moss then check under the football on the desk. Still no card.

– John Dorenbos then opens the football and 2 of Hearts appears.

– Randy Moss lost his mind.

“Brother, it was lovely,” Moss shouted to Dorbos.

Although the game was not very exciting, Moss had a full blast on live television.

Now, how in the world did Dorenbos do this?

This post was originally published on 10 December 2019 but Randy’s response will never be outdated.

