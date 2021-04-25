Randy “Rude Boy” Brown finishes Alex Oliveira with a rare one-arm RNC in the first round

Followers are again at UFC 261 as a sold-out crowd of 15,000 fill the Vystar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24. Headlining a essential card that includes three championship bouts is a welterweight title rematch between the present king Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal.

Within the co-main occasion, strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes her second title protection, in opposition to former champion Rose Namajunas. Present girls’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko places her strap on the road in opposition to former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Within the featured bout of the prelims, we’ve two properly examined middleweight veterans with Randy “Impolite Boy” Brown (12-4) battling Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira (22-9-1).

Brown is making his eleventh journey to the Octagon and is 6-4 whereas coming off of a stoppage loss to Vincente Luque. Oliveira is making his nineteenth UFC look and is 11-7 and can also be coming off of a loss to Shavkat Rakhmomov.

This appears to be like like a really enjoyable battle on paper as each guys like to combine it up and attempt to placed on a present for the followers. Impolite Boy was quoted that he expects “a banger of a battle.”

Right here is how the featured prelim went down…

Spherical 1

Brown is a slight favourite as we head to the opening bell. Brown lands in early calf kick. Oliveira comes again with one in all his personal. Oliveira is touchdown with some good leg kicks however a left hook from Brown makes him step again. Brown lands hellacious proper cross and sends Oliveira to the bottom and he’s on high proper now trying to go guard. Oliveira again to his toes as Brown has one leg in and is trying to get the again and has his neck wrapped. Brown on his again searching for the choke as Oliveira defends. Brown drags him to the bottom and has the rear bare choke locked in and this battle is over. It was a really uncommon submission because it was a one arm rear bare choke as Brown used his opponents shoulder as a brace to safe the choke and faucet. Official scoring…Randy Brown wins at 2:50 of spherical 1 through tapout attributable to a rear bare choke

