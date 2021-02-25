ENTERTAINMENT

Rang De is the last film of my romantic style

Rang De is the last film of my romantic style
Rang De is the last film of my romantic style

Young actor Nithin Currently busy with promotional activities for his upcoming film Check, which is set for a grand release very soon. The entire team is busy in the promotional activities of the check. During a media interaction, Nitin also talked about another film of his, Rang De and revealed that this is my last film in the romantic genre.

When Nitin was asked about romantic films, he replied that he was bored of doing such films. He is tired of being called a lover boy and wants to become an acting actor. This is the main reason, he signed the film Power Pet.

Rank is d Kirti Suresh In the lead role. The makers have wrapped up the entire shoot of Rang De and the production house has confirmed this by sharing a post on social media.

While post-production formalities are already underway, Rang De will arrive in theaters around the world on 26 March.

Rang De is bankrolled by Suryadev Nagra Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainment while its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Cinematography is handled by PC Sriram and editing is handled by Naveen Nuli.

Apart from Rang De and Check, Nithin is also working for the Andhadhun remake.

