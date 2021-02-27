Rang De Ka Bus Stand Song: Enjoyable Number – TheMiracleTech

Nithin and Keerthy Suresh starrer nutritious family entertainment Rang De is slated for a theatrical release on 26 March. The film has completed its shooting portion, thus the team has started promotion. As part of this, a new song from the film Bus Stand has been released.

Starring by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, Bus Stande is a delightful number with a fun song and entertaining visuals. “Nanna Navavuthudi Nenu Kattalenu Nanna,” Nithin says as he prepares to note Kirti Suresh.

The scenes then reveal how difficult life became for Nithin after marrying Kirti Suresh. Troubles are constantly introduced. Sagar sang the song, while Shremani wrote the lyrics.

