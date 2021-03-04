Rang De Ka Na Kanulu Yepudu: The Magic of DSP and Sid – TheMiracleTech

The third single of ‘Rang De’ was unveiled by superstar Mahesh Babu. The song is ‘A Na Kanalu Yapudu’ and features vocals by sensational singer Sid Sriram. We are delighted to hear this.

The slo-ish number is well composed by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad and is Sid’s first song under the music of DSP. And how to start their collaboration, ‘Na Kanulu Yeppudu’ will surely make noise everywhere.

The song has a catchy and romantic appeal and viewers need to see the chemistry between the lead pair Nithin and Keerthy Suresh in this song.

‘Rang De’ is a romantic entertainer and DSP has given the best music for such genre.

A film by Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Sithra Entertainment which is releasing on 26 March.

