Rang De Movie Box Office Collections / Day Wise / Worldwide

Rang De Movie Box Office Collections: Nithins’ romantic comedy film Rang De is written and directed by Venky Atluri. Keerthi Suresh has paired with Nithin in this film. Surya Devara Naga Vamshi has produced this film under Sithara Entertainments. The ace music director Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for this film.

This film is running successfully at the box office and went on to collect over Rs. 19.6 crore for the first three days across the world. Its collection on opening day in AP and Telangana is Rs. 6.7 crore. The film unit expressed the happiness of its performance.

This film was released on 26th March 2021.

A movie buff may be interested to know the movie box office collections. Nithins’ film is no exception though. The movie collection speaks of the success rate. Nithins’ latest film Rang De has managed to draw all kinds of audiences with its well engaged screenplay, hilarious moments, awesome visuals, and on screen chemistry between Nithin and Keerthy Suresh. A romantic love film directed by Venky Atluri has successfully collected 19 crores across the world and is expected to go beyond that benchmark in the first week per se.

Read: Rang De Movie Digital Streaming Rights & OTT Release Date

Competing with other major films including A1 Express, Jathi Ratnalu, Rang De has been consistent in collection at box office following Covid-19 pandemic. It’s doing well in overseas markets too apart from its locals.

This film is expected to collect over 24 crores.

We don’t have information with regards to the movie collection region wise. We will update it as soon as feasible.

The film makers are under discussion to premiere the film on OTT platforms. It’s believed that the digital rights have been purchased by Zee Networks for a price of 17 crore and 8 crores for satellite rights.

First Five days Movie Box Office collection (Day Wise)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs. 5.10 Day 2 Rs. 3.80 Day 3 Rs. 2.40 Day 4 Rs. 1.50 Day 5 Rs. 1.50 Total Rs. 16.70

Rang De Telugu Movie occupancy details for five days

Shows Timings Occupancy Percentage Morning Shows 10.93 Afternoon Shows 14.24 Evening Shows 14.41 Night Shows 14.61

Rang De Telugu Movie occupancy details region Wise

Region Morning Afternoon Evening Night Overall No of Shows Hyderabad 12% 16% 17% 17% 15.25% 338 Bangalore 7% 6% 5% 8% 6.50% 209 Vizag 22% 23% 25% 19% 22.25% 85 Vijayawada 8% 9% 11% 10% 9.50% 59 Chennai 0% 16% 19% 14% 12.25% 55 Guntur 8% 13% 10% 12% 10.75% 36 Warangal 21% 41% 42% 37% 35.25% 19 Nizamabad 34% 29% 27% 34% 31.00% 9

Read: Rangde Telugu Full Movie Download Leaked !