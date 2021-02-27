ENTERTAINMENT

Rang stand out bus stand song

Posted on
Rang stand out bus stand song
Rang stand out bus stand song

The lyrical video of the song ‘Stand Bus Stand Bus Stand’ from the film ‘Rang De’ is out now. Romantic entertainer Color it National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh and young actor Nitin in the lead roles. In this song, Kirti Suresh is seen teasing Nitin. Nithin’s dance is choreographed by Shekhar Master and the tune is composed by sensational music composer I Devi Sri Prasad. The song ‘Just Stand Bus Stand’ has been crooned by Sagar and the lyrics have been penned by Shremani. The song is getting positive response by music lovers and some comments are as follows:

Shiva Hungry: Rockster DV Shree Prasad Musik Wonder Adhors

Hanumanthu Yashwant: circumstantial song ina. Melody Ina… Rockak Chechnunad e Madya… .back to form

Pawan Kalyan: Bus Stand..Just Stand Brathukay Bastande Ceremani Garu Lyrics Fantastic and Music Tremendous DSP Naru

Bhargavi Harthik: Dsp is now in form

Mark Voice: Super Lyrics DSP G Your R 8th Wonder Anna

Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sita Entertainment, the film Rang De is set for release on 26 March. The film stars Rohini, Kaushalya, Satyam Rajesh, Brahmaji, Naresh, Brahmaji, and Vanella Kishore in pivotal roles.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
937
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
913
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
839
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
733
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
696
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
690
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });