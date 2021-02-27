Rang stand out bus stand song

The lyrical video of the song ‘Stand Bus Stand Bus Stand’ from the film ‘Rang De’ is out now. Romantic entertainer Color it National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh and young actor Nitin in the lead roles. In this song, Kirti Suresh is seen teasing Nitin. Nithin’s dance is choreographed by Shekhar Master and the tune is composed by sensational music composer I Devi Sri Prasad. The song ‘Just Stand Bus Stand’ has been crooned by Sagar and the lyrics have been penned by Shremani. The song is getting positive response by music lovers and some comments are as follows:

Shiva Hungry: Rockster DV Shree Prasad Musik Wonder Adhors

Hanumanthu Yashwant: circumstantial song ina. Melody Ina… Rockak Chechnunad e Madya… .back to form

Pawan Kalyan: Bus Stand..Just Stand Brathukay Bastande Ceremani Garu Lyrics Fantastic and Music Tremendous DSP Naru

Bhargavi Harthik: Dsp is now in form

Mark Voice: Super Lyrics DSP G Your R 8th Wonder Anna

Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sita Entertainment, the film Rang De is set for release on 26 March. The film stars Rohini, Kaushalya, Satyam Rajesh, Brahmaji, Naresh, Brahmaji, and Vanella Kishore in pivotal roles.