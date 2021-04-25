Rangers 1-1 St Johnstone (2-4 on pens): Gerrard’s

Goalkeeper Zander Clark was a hero in each packing containers for Saints.

Zander Clark was a hero in each packing containers for St Johnstone as Callum Davidson’s group wrecked Rangers‘ double dream with an exhilarating penalty shoot-out victory within the Scottish Cup. The Saints keeper pulled off two essential saves throughout a tense 90 minutes to maintain Steven Gerrard‘s Scottish Premiership champions at bay. James Tavernier lastly discovered a well beyond him with 4 minutes left of extra-time as Gers regarded to have snatched the win.

However Clark was the shock dangerman within the 122nd minute as he raced ahead for a nook, along with his header teeing up Chris Kane to make it 1-1.

The 28-year-old was not completed there, although, as he pulled off two saves within the shoot-out, with Ali McCann’s successful kick firing the Betfred Cup winners again to Hampden.

Within the course of, St Johnstone grew to become the primary Scottish group to beat Rangers at Ibrox this time period.

Whereas Saints will now dream of doing their very own double, the outcome sees Gerrard’s cup curse strike once more – with the Rangers boss now failing to raise a home knock-out trophy in six makes an attempt since his 2018 appointment.

Like Wednesday’s league encounter between the perimeters, St Johnstone got loads of encouragement to advance on Allan McGregor’s objective as Gers took a lukewarm strategy to defending possession.

The Mild Blues primary needed to make a positive save as Scott Tanser related with a first-time volley as Liam Craig pulled a nook again to the sting of the field.

Alfredo Morelos fired over from shut vary with the one different massive likelihood created earlier than the break as Filip Helander flicked on Borna Barisic’s out-swinging nook.

However many of the first-half highlight fell on referee Alan Muir’s efficiency.

His first massive name was to wave away Rangers penalty claims as Morelos went down insisting he had been pushed by Shaun Rooney on the quarter-hour mark.

Muir then took no motion both when Stevie Might bumped into Helander’s outstretched arm.

He in all probability acquired each calls proper however there was no hiding the leniency he confirmed to David Wotherspoon because the Saints midfielder flew into Ianis Hagi with a dangerously excessive foot simply earlier than the interval.

There was no shock to see Rangers return with elevated depth following their half-time chat with Gerrard.

However Morelos’ ending was no sharper as he wasted two golden alternatives – first heading a superb Tavernier cross in opposition to a publish earlier than seeing Clark provide you with a surprising save to disclaim his subsequent effort after extra spectacular work out huge by Ryan Kent.

Saints substitute Michael O’Halloran virtually snatched it after bundling over Helander – however noticed two makes an attempt blocked.

And the McDiarmid males had Clark to thank that they made it to extra-time as he pulled off one other reflex save as Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe carved their manner by way of the guests with simply 5 minutes to go.

He continued to rack up the saves, pushing away a Helander shot whereas McCann’s was simply as heroic as he raced again to halt Kent’s blistering surge on objective.

St Johnstone spent the primary further quarter-hour beneath siege but it surely was Gers who held their breath because the second half acquired beneath manner, with Rooney drilling simply huge earlier than McGregor needed to make one other enormous save to disclaim O’Halloran.

Gers thought that they had snatched it with 4 minutes left as Tavernier – simply again from a two-month harm lay-off – bolted ahead with 4 minutes remaining to go dwelling from Joe Aribo’s cross.

However the drama was not completed there as Clark proved simply as helpful within the opposition field as his personal. With 122 minutes on the clock, he was extremely allowed to wander into the six-yard field unmarked and flick on Craig’s nook for Kane to bundle dwelling.

And Clark carried on his superman act by pushing away efforts from Tavernier and Roofe within the shoot-out as McCann’s kick took Saints again to Hampden.