Rangers 1-2 Celtic: Title lead looks beautiful under ‘sure touch’ Ange Postekoglu after ugly derby day win

In Ibrox’s day of ugliness, it was a case of infirmity rather than old firmness for the defeated champions. Rangers throw the kitchen sink ineffectively at Celtic. Some in support of the Rangers threw the missiles contemptuously.

The Police is investigating. While they’re at it, they can organize a search party for someone who still believes the title is going somewhere other than just east of the city. The league isn’t over, but the band is playing and the lady is about to sing.

Celtic didn’t show much of the enthusiasm that blew up Rangers last time around, but they were still great for a team that are now six points behind with six games to go.

In that context, Celtic have dropped six points in five months. The idea is that they are going to drop the same number…