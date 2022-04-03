Rangers 1 Celtic 2 Live scores as Cameron Carter Vickers enters home to put visitors in front

It would take the sense of the year to tell this game big.

Monumental, mega or season-defining – all three of them fit well for it between Rangers and Celtic.

It is the premiership champions that host the league leaders in matches that have dire consequences on the title’s destination.

Geo van Bronkhorst, without Alfredo Morelos, knows a win will level him on points with the Celtic side, who have not tasted a home defeat since September.

But a win for the visitors would see Ange Postecoglu’s men move closer to the title just 12 months after being 25 points behind their great rivals.

There were big decisions on who to start for both teams but there is no return for Kyogo after being absent since Boxing Day. However, Aaron Ramsey gets the nod for the house…