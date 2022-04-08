Rangers avoid ‘more humiliation’ in Braga defeat as Portuguese media react to Europa League clash

Rangers avoided “more humiliation” during their loss to Braga last night.

This is according to the Portuguese press, who reported the first leg of the Europa League from the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

Abel Ruiz hit the game’s only goal in the first half, but the hosts had few chances and scrambled to the post before their eventual winner.

They did not have a goal allowed for a foul in the build-up on Ryan Jack and media in Portugal suggested that Gio van Bronkhorst’s side were happy to go back to Glasgow in one piece.

game reported that the Ibrox outfit could have been humiliated in another night and that even their speed merchant fashionistas Sakla and Ryan Kent couldn’t help it.

Their report reads: “There are more options for the situation going forward and it was observed…