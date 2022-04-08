Rangers disappointed by PSV in Europa Conference League fall to Braga, Leicester

Rangers need an Ibrox comeback to keep Europa League hopes alive after a 1-0 loss to Braga in their quarter-final clash in Portugal.

The Light Blues enjoyed some good fortune in the first half when the home side hit the post and placed the ball in the net only for a VAR check to round off goal, but Spanish striker Abel Ruiz eventually scored in the 40th minute. Opened up and it proved to be the difference.

Following their loss to Celtic last Sunday, which left them six points behind hoops at the top of the Cinch Premiership, the Light Blues now need some motivation to finish last-four in Europe.

After three losses in their last four outings, Giovanni van Bronkhorst’s side is not in the best of form, but…