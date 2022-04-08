Rangers face dramatic Europa League cliffhanger as Celtic clash again at Feeling Bragg

Braga for his pre-match tifo Rs. paid off, but pulled out a result that spelled trouble for Rangers’ Europa League ambitions.

The home support managed to make a mess in the unveiling of a giant banner before kick-off.

The fans holding the R had only one job but somehow managed to reverse the 15-foot mark.

His team, on the other hand, had well and rightfully screwed their heads, putting on a perfectly professional performance as they took the first leg lead, which Rangers will have to open back to the Ibrokes next week if He has to write his name in the semifinal mix.

It is true that in a stadium built on the side of a mountain, Gio van Bronkhorst’s men were left to face a dramatic cliff face after Abel Ruiz overtook Alan McGregor…