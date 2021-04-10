LATEST

Rangers’ Filip Helander sets sights on unbeaten Premiership season

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rangers' Filip Helander sets sights on unbeaten Premiership season

Rangers are close to emulating Celtic’s achievement under Brendan Rodgers four years ago.

Rangers defender Filip Helander is focused on finishing the Scottish Premiership season unbeaten.

But the Sweden international knows they cannot afford to look too far ahead as they prepare for their final five league games.

Rangers host Hibernian on Sunday with the title wrapped up and the chance to go another game closer to emulating Celtic’s achievement under Brendan Rodgers four years earlier.

The only other time a team has gone a season unbeaten in the Scottish top flight was when Rangers won the 1898-99 title by winning all 18 matches.

Helander said: “It’s something we talk about. Obviously we have already won the league but we are really focused on doing that, trying to stay undefeated, taking it one game at a time as we have done through the whole season.

“We are now looking forward to Hibs, we have had some tough games against them this season so we know it’s going to be a big challenge.

“We have won two games 1-0 and had one draw so we know it’s going to be a tough game. We want to keep doing what we have been doing all season. I know it sounds a bit boring but it’s one game at a time.

“They are third in the league so they are a good team. The last game we played at their ground it was a bit of a bad pitch and the game got a bit scrappy.

“But that’s what we have been good at this season, being able to handle different types of games and different situations.”

ID:442632:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2273:

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
858
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
856
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
822
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
799
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
781
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
756
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
749
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
707
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
666
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
666
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top