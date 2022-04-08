Rangers hit with Braga ‘cyclone’ as world media react, but Geo van Bronkhorst’s lack of courage raises eyebrows

It was not the result Rangers wanted, but it is only half the time in their effort to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

A forceful end from Abel Ruiz put Braga ahead after 90 minutes as he struck in the middle of a strong spell from Carlos Carvahl before the interval.

Rangers’ involvement in this stage of continental action has placed them on the radar of the media across Europe and beyond as they dream of reaching the finals and matching the heroes of 2008.

But Gio van Bronckhorst’s approach received mixed reviews after the match by many.

The tie has yet to be decided in front of 50,000 supporters at Ibrox.

record game Let’s take a look at what has been said about the Crunch Europa League clash, held in Portugal’s most unique stadium.

Abola…