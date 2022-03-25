Rangers star Aaron Ramsey ready to make massive impact against Celtic says Ibrox legend Ally McCoist

ALLY McCOIST believes Aaron Ramsey is ready to begin Old Firm’s make-or-break Old Firm clash against Celtic next Sunday.

The Welsh international arrived with massive fanfare during the January transfer window – but has struggled to make an impact.

2 Allie McCoist is predicting big things from Ramsey at Old Firm match credit: getty

2 Aaron Ramsey’s form is on the rise – as shown with Wells credit: getty

But there were good signs when he scored his first goal and played a full 90 minutes in league business against Dundee.

And there was another good news when they played the full game as Wales won a crucial World Cup play-off tie against Austria.

Once international duty comes to an end, Ibrox and McCoist have a small case of a potentially-season-defining clash against the Hoops…