Rangers vs Blue Jays pick and odds: Ride Toronto’s offensive wave in home opener

For the first time since 2019, the home opener for the Toronto Blue Jays will actually be held at home. Toronto hosts the Texas Rangers at the Rodgers Center to kick off their most anticipated season in decades.

Pregame legend: Amazingly, the Blue Jays have lost 10 home openers in a row. However, the difference this year is that Toronto now hopes to contend for the World Series. Marcus Semin returns to Toronto wearing a Rangers uniform, and the Blue Jays have several new faces of their own to show.

Check out our Rangers vs Blue Jays picks for Friday, April 8.

Premium betting is coming to Ontario. register here For exclusive benefits, promos and Northstar Bets content.

Rangers vs Blue Jays Overview