Rangers vs Braga: UEFA Europa League background, form guide, previous meetings | UEFA Europa League

Rangers’ long unbeaten record against Portuguese clubs came to an end in the first leg of this UEFA Europa League quarter-final against Braga, so the Scottish champions will have to return to winning streak at Ibrox to reach their first European semi-final in 14 years.

• Rangers finished runners-up to Lyon in Group A on eight points, before beating Borussia Dortmund 6–4 on aggregate in the knockout round play-offs (4-2a), a UEFA Europa League knockout stage berth. Received. , 2-2 h) and Crvena zvezda 4-2 on both legs in the round of 16 (3-0 h, 1-2 a).

• Braga were also runners-up in their group during the autumn, lifting ten points in Group F to finish second in Group F, completing a hat-trick of UEFA Europa League group stage qualification …