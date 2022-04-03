R Anger today hosts Celtic which is one of the largest vintage firms in recent years.

Celtic currently lead the top of the Scottish Premiership by just three points over Rangers, and the result of this weekend’s derby could have a decisive impact on the title race.

A win from Ange Postekoglu’s side would leave them with one hand on the trophy, while three points for Rangers would mean it was all there to play.

While Celtic’s entire focus is on domestic affairs, Rangers will still be dreaming of European glory. They have already defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-finals, where they will face Braga.

