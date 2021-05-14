Rani Maa Gets Election’s Ticket







The recent episode of Kyu Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye will start where Rani Maa says to someone that did she do wrong to add her name in the property papers. Meanwhile, Randheer comes there and hears everything, spontaneously she sees him and tries to overturn the topic. Then Randheer shows her newspaper in which he published the article on her that how she accepted her daughter-in-law and made her the owner of the entire mansion. Suddenly a person comes to her and informs her that the political party is ready to give her an election ticket.

Then she announces a party tonight meanwhile her brother-in-law comes and asks what is the reason behind her happiness. She says that Randhir has done what no one does for their real mother, suddenly her real son veer comes and sees whatever is happening there. Amrit makes him understand that he should go to her and be a part of her happiness, but he refuses to go there. By saying that it’s interesting to watch that she remembered him or not in her happiness.

After that, when he tries to initiate suddenly a controversial remark passes by Rani maa, which is not appropriate for him at all and his heart gets shattered. Then he goes from there because she reveals in front of Randheer that she has lost her son in an accident. Then she mentions that she wants to his contribution to her journey, then she orders Vijender to decides his salary for that. Meanwhile, she recalls whatever Amrit told him because he was her ex to whom she used to love.

Then Randheer replies that he wants to take some time for taking the decision, she gives him permission and says that please do not say no to her. Because if he does so her heart can be shattered, Another side Uday says to Vashma that he will see her face last time. Then Vashma says what he is going to do, then extempore he takes out something like poison and says that 2 drops of it are enough to end someone’s life. He takes that and falls down on the surface, then he closes his drama and comes to his senses.

Then says that he does this only to know her truth, and reveals that he took tea water neither poison. Meanwhile, confesses his love for her and reveals her past in front of her and he asks her about their son Kabir. On the other hand, Veer tries to take alcohol but Amrit stops him and says that he will have to fight with circumstances. Amrit says that he will have to do initiate and he rebukes her as well