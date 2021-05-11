Rani Praises Veer’s Cooking Skills







In the latest episode of Apna Time Bhi Aayega, all the viewers are going to watch some more amazing and dramatic twists in the show. Well, tonight’s episode starts, Vikram asks Veer about the recipe. Veer replies that he does not know anything about the recipe. Rani there hears their conversation and she asks why you guys did not start cooking and if they work with this speed how can you help me, she further says them to leave all the recipe up to her saying she can cook alone. Birju says her to go and study because they know how to cook and they will manage better than her.

Veer says that he will prove that Rani does not know any single thing about cooking. Vikram, Birju, and Veer start cooking and as they’ve said Rani to study, she is studying sitting there. Kiara looks at the kitchen and asks Veer that why is he cooking because it’s not his job. Kiara then looks at Rani and gets angry with her, she asks her why she is not doing her job. Veer comes between her anger and says that Rani had to prepare for her exams so we thought that we should help her, and I was not cooking alone, Vikram and Birju are also helping me in cooking.

Vikram says to her that we were just trying to cook and I realize that it was really fun, and Rani was also helping us in chopping and giving veggies. After a while, Vikram says to Veer that the smell of the food that we have cooked is so lovely, and the food must be tasty. Kiara says to Rani to go inside in the kitchen and cook. Rani and Birju both go inside to get the food. There Jai and Champa come and sees Kiara. Vikram and Veer have the food they cooked.

Jai says to Champa that Rani would cook, Veer gets angry thinking that he was unable to help his wife. Jai decides to enjoy Rani’s sadness and when he goes to the kitchen gets shocked to see the situation inside. Rani praises their cooking skills saying Veer cooked so well. Everyone there gets shocked to know that Rani did not cook but Vikram, Birju, and Veer did it in a very good manner. Champa orders Jai that now he has to wash all the dishes. Jai says to her that at least for once she should experience this department. The episode ends here, stay tuned to get all the latest written episodes on the show.