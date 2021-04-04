Ranjan falls apart after Baldev’s death – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Rudrakala is a newly released serial on Star Plus. It premiered on March 7 and since then it has been enthralling viewers to explore the upcoming story of the daily soap. Let’s see what’s going to happen in today’s episode. In the beginning, Baldev tells Ranjan that in his opinion the latter is quite fit. Ranjan could not believe his ears and was overwhelmed. Later, they both hugged each other. Baldev tells Ranjan that he had a total of two bullets to save the latter.

He continues that a man took him to a nearby hospital when the shooter left me there thinking that I had died. Baldev says that there are 4 people in total who are aware of the whole story. Later, Baldev dr. Takes Deepak’s name and is a kind nurse who helped him get his life back. He also tells Ranjan that Prashant was another man who saved him. Ranjan listens to him for a while and then says that he could have told everything earlier too but he decided to keep quiet.

Baldev says that he can understand his anger but he kept quiet because he wanted to find out the real person behind this conspiracy. On the other hand, Jagdish learns about Baldev being alive. He is stunned after knowing that. Meanwhile, Malik’s men begin to shoot. Both Ranjan and Baldev defend themselves as well as attack the shooters. Later, Ranjan realizes that one of the shooters is planning to explode Baldev’s house. Before Ranjan can process, they throw the bomb and it explodes.

Ranjan goes into deep shock. He screams in anger and agony. Meanwhile, a journalist is informed that Baldev has not died and that he is still fit and fine. Rajan gets a call from Geetu. The latter taunts him, saying that he must have suffered a lot while dealing with Baldev’s death twice in a row. Ranjan starts crying bitterly and says that he failed to save Baldev’s life. Geetu becomes unhappy and tells him not to get upset.

In the next scene, the Prime Minister aka Jayant Ram visits the Chief Minister. He tells her that he is never lost in anything and so he will do this time. While Phulchand continues to blackmail Sheena and asks her to make MMS quickly with Anshu.