Ranjit Punia mighty impressed with Rakul Preet Singh in ‘Attack’

Actor Ranjit Punia looks quite impressed with Rakul Preet Singh after working with her in ‘Attack’. He essays the character of the Indian defence force security in-charge.Ranjit praises the performance of Rakul in the movie and says: “Rakul was the most enthusiastic person on the sets. Her energy was unparalleled. The entire unit used to get energetic upon her presence. She was in the character till her bones. The same has been reflected in her performance and very soon the audiences will be able to see it on the screens. I was stunned to see her perform live on the first day on the sets. I am blessed to have scenes with this dynamo of an actress.”

Ranjit was last seen portraying in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. The actor has been working in both Hindi and Punjabi films. His last Punjabi…