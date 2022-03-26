Ranking the Elite 8 teams in 2022 NCAA Tournament

We’re down to just eight NCAA basketball teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with a few surprises at this point. 1 seed left after all of Baylor, Gonzaga and Arizona all fell, while No 2 seeds, Kentucky and Auburn lost earlier in the weekend.

We have Big Dance’s Cinderella still alive in St. Peters, the first 15 seeds to receive it. And they aren’t the only two-point seeds left, as Miami beat Iowa State to get to this point. We still have some jugglers left who think they are the favorites to win the national title but who is really the best?

Here’s how I would rank the rest of the programs.

8. St. Peters…