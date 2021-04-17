Ranking the Packers Ten Most Disappointing First-Round Picks Since 1980

The Inexperienced Bay Packers are one of the crucial storied franchises within the NFL and have gained extra championships than every other workforce in league historical past. However, similar to every other NFL workforce, Inexperienced Bay has had their share of first spherical draft decisions that for one cause or one other, by no means panned out whether or not it’s as a consequence of accidents, poor place placement or simply that the scouts have been unsuitable concerning the participant.

Here’s a have a look at the Packers 10 most disappointing first-round draft picks since 1980. The sooner within the draft a participant was taken, the larger their “bust” issue is. As well as, this text primarily appears at how these gamers carried out with the Packers though taking part in properly elsewhere might help elevate their rating a bit.

Listed here are the Packers 10 most disappointing first-round picks since 1980:

OT Derek Sherrod, 2011, 32nd total

It’s robust to fault Sherrod for his look on this checklist. The Packers drafted the previous Mississippi State product with the 32nd total decide within the 2011 NFL Draft. After taking part in solely 5 video games as a rookie, Sherrod broke his leg in a recreation in opposition to the Chiefs. He by no means actually recovered from the harm.

He sat out the complete 2012 season after which began 2013 on the PUP checklist.

Sherrod’s profession lasted 4 seasons and he performed in 20 complete video games, beginning one. The Packers waived him halfway by means of the 2014 season. He by no means performed in one other NFL recreation once more.

We are going to by no means know what might need been for Sherrod had he not suffered such a critical knee harm. He’s extra of a disappointment than a bust however his NFL profession by no means actually took off as a result of the harm.

DB Damarious Randall, 2015, 30th total

Damarious Randall’s lack of success with Inexperienced Bay had loads to do with the workforce’s choice of the place to play him. Though he was a standout security in school at Arizona State, the Packers drafted him and transformed him to cornerback the place he was extraordinarily inconsistent.

In three seasons with the Packers, Randall intercepted 10 passes however he was additionally burned too many occasions in protection and by no means developed the consistency anticipated of a first-round decide.

The Packers traded him to the Browns earlier than the 2018 season within the deal that introduced DeShone Kizer to Inexperienced Bay. The Browns moved him again to security and the standard of his play improved. He has performed each robust security and free security for the Browns and Seahawks.

Randall’s profession might have flourished extra had the Packers stored him at security from the beginning. As it’s, he went down as a disappointing first spherical decide for his efficiency with the Pack.

DB Vinnie Clark, 1991, 19th total

The Packers drafted Clark with the 19th total choice within the 1991 NFL Draft. The Ohio State alum solely lasted two seasons in Inexperienced Bay and began a complete of 15 video games whereas intercepting 4 passes.

By 1993, the Packers parted methods with Clark because the workforce obtained higher round him. He later performed for the Falcons, Saints and Jaguars, however was out of soccer after the 1996 season.

Clark was a “tweener”. He lacked the talents to play properly in man protection as a nook however didn’t have the scale to be a very good security. Because of this, he grew to become solely a serviceable participant throughout his transient Packers profession.

DE Datone Jones, 2013, 26th total

Jones lasted 4 seasons with the Packers after they chose him within the first spherical of the 2013 NFL Draft. He began a complete of seven video games for the Pack and totaled 9 sacks and one interception.

Jones did have some flashes of potential. His finest efficiency might have come within the Packers 2014 playoff win over the Cowboys the place he recovered a fumble and blocked a discipline purpose to assist the Pack advance.

Jones by no means developed right into a constant cross rusher and the Packers declined his fifth-year choice. He later performed for Cowboys, 49ers and Raiders. He has signed with Montreal of the CFL for the 2021 season.

The Packers have been clearly anticipating extra from Jones than they obtained. He by no means grew to become the participant the Packers envisioned once they drafted him out of UCLA.

DB Ahmad Carroll, 2004, 25th total

The Packers chosen the Arkansas product 25th total in 2004 and he ended up beginning 11 video games as a rookie. He was listed at 5’10” and his lack of peak and tendency to take poor angles to the ball led to lots of massive performs going in opposition to him. He additionally took too many penalties when making an attempt to catch as much as receivers after being overwhelmed on performs.

Carroll intercepted a complete of three passes in his two-plus seasons with the Packers, however he was launched halfway by means of the 2006 season after a very dangerous recreation in opposition to the Eagles.

He later performed for the Jaguars and Jets in addition to within the Area Soccer League earlier than falling out of the NFL after the 2009 season. He had some success taking part in in Canada however by no means actually grew to become a high quality NFL participant.

DL Justin Harrell, 2007, 16th total

Sadly for the Packers, Harrell was broken items once they drafted him. He was recovering kind a torn biceps harm he suffered in school and got here to coaching camp obese and off form consequently.

He by no means lived as much as his mid-first spherical billing. In three seasons with the Packers, Harrell performed in 14 video games and began solely two. He recorded 27 complete tackles and by no means recorded a sack within the NFL.

Harrell remained with the Packers by means of the 2010 season. He suffered a torn ACL within the 2010 season opener and by no means performed for the Packers once more.

Accidents damage Harrell’s profession and he by no means grew to become the participant the Packers have been hoping for once they drafted him.

DL Jamal Reynolds, 2001, 10th total

The Packers had excessive hopes for Florida State’s Jamal Reynolds once they picked him 10th total in 2001. He was a consensus All-American after recording 12 sacks in his senior season.

However within the execs, accidents hampered his growth. In three seasons with the Packers, Reynolds performed a complete of 18 video games and by no means began one. He pressured two fumbles and recorded three sacks complete in his profession with the Packers.

Reynolds was out of soccer after the 2003 season. The Packers tried to commerce him to the Colts, however Reynolds failed his bodily. He later tried to catch on with the Browns however they waived him earlier than the beginning of the 2004 marketing campaign.

NT Bruce Clark, 1980 4th total

The Packers wasted the fourth total decide within the 1980 draft on Penn State’s Bruce Clark. He was purported to be the nostril deal with that may solidify the center of the Inexperienced Bay protection, however there was one small downside: he didn’t need to play in Inexperienced Bay. He informed the Packers that earlier than the draft, however they chose him anyway.

As a substitute of signing with the Pack, he ended up becoming a member of Toronto of the CFL. He spent two years in Canada earlier than becoming a member of the Saints in 1982. The Packers have been in a position to purchase a primary spherical decide for Clark which they used to pick CB Tim Lewis.

The Packers wanted assist in many areas in 1980, coming off a 5-11 season in 1979, however Clark by no means performed for Inexperienced Bay. He went on have one Professional Bowl season for the Saints in 1984, however he by no means suited up for the Packers. Inexperienced Bay had little to indicate for the fourth total decide within the draft.

QB Wealthy Campbell, 1981 6th total

The Packers chosen Cal’s Wealthy Campbell with the sixth total decide within the 1981 draft. Sadly, it didn’t take lengthy for the teaching employees to comprehend Campbell lacked an NFL arm. Why the scouting division didn’t determine that out stays a thriller.

Campbell lasted 4 seasons as a backup in Inexperienced Bay behind Lynn Dickey and David Whitehurst. He by no means began a recreation. As a rookie, he threw 4 interceptions when he got here off the bench in a disastrous 37-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

The spotlight of his profession was a final second prayer of a landing cross to Phil Epps that gave the Packers a 20-14 upset win over the Bears in 1984.

In his profession, Campbell accomplished simply 45.6 % of his passes and threw three touchdowns and 9 interceptions. His quarterback ranking was 38.8.

The 2 gamers chosen after Campbell within the 1981 draft have been Professional Bowl linebacker Hugh Inexperienced and Corridor of Fame defensive again Ronnie Lott. Campbell alternatively, threw a complete of simply 68 passes in his undistinguished NFL profession.

OT Tony Mandarich, 1989 2nd total

Few gamers have been as hyped earlier than they have been even drafted than Michigan State All-American, Tony Mandarich. He was on the duvet of Sports activities Illustrated earlier than the draft even passed off and was thought of by many consultants to be the best prospect ever in NFL historical past.

Sadly, he went from being referred to as, “The Unbelievable Bulk” (the title of his SI cowl) to “The Unbelievable Bust.” Whereas Mandarich had all of the measurables popping out of faculty, a lot of it was as a consequence of steroid use and he by no means had the power and agility he demonstrated in school.

Mandarich began his NFL profession with a holdout earlier than lastly signing a profitable cope with the Packers. However the All-American school participant by no means duplicated his success within the NFL.

Mandarich grew to become a starter in his second season in Inexperienced Bay however was common at finest. The Packers launched Mandarich previous to the 1992 season when Mike Holmgren realized he was not a very good match for his model of the West Coast Offense.

After 4 years out of soccer, Mandarich cleaned himself up and returned to soccer, taking part in three years with the Colts from 1996-1998. He grew to become a really common deal with and later guard for the Colts.

The 1989 draft was an excellent one and 4 of the primary 5 picks have been Corridor of Famers. They embrace quarterback Troy Aikman, working again Barry Sanders, outdoors linebacker Derrick Thomas and cornerback Deion Sanders. The Packers ended up with Mandarich who by no means panned out for them.

Contemplating the hype, how excessive he was drafted and who the Packers may have had with that decide, Mandarich goes down as essentially the most disappointing first-round decide in Packers historical past.

