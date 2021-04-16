Ranking the Packers Top Five Needs Entering the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is quick approaching and whereas the Inexperienced Bay Packers don’t have any pressing holes to fill of their lineup, they do have a number of areas of want.

The Packers are coming off back-to-back 13-3-0 seasons and consecutive appearances within the NFC Championship Recreation. They do have the league MVP in Aaron Rodgers and Professional Bowl performers in Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Aaron Jones, Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander. They’ve additionally spent most of this offseason bringing again as many gamers from final 12 months’s roster as potential.

Here’s a have a look at the Packers prime 5 areas of want getting into the 2021 NFL Draft. Understand that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and certainly most NFL GMs prioritize a few of these positions greater than others. Simply because a place is listed right here doesn’t imply that Packers will essentially attempt to handle it within the first spherical or two of the draft.

Inside Linebacker

The Packers have second-year males Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin returning because the starters. Each confirmed some promise as rookies though additionally they made their share of rookie errors. The Packers would like to see Martin keep wholesome for a season so he can actually get an opportunity to point out what he can do.

With Christian Kirksey gone, there isn’t a lot skilled depth. Ty Summers and Oren Burks have confirmed to be good particular groups gamers however have but to point out they are often the long-term reply on protection.

The Packers haven’t positioned a lot emphasis on this place however they need to be trying so as to add a participant within the middle-to-late rounds so as to add depth to this unproven unit.

Vast Receiver

Davante Adams is the clear-cut primary and will even be the most effective receiver within the league at the moment however he wants assist.

Allen Lazard is dependable and regular when he’s within the lineup and is without doubt one of the finest blocking receivers in soccer. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has excellent pace however wants to cut back his drops and be extra constant. Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess are extra unknowns as each have missed vital time attributable to accidents in latest seasons.

All 5 of the receivers on the prime of the Inexperienced Bay depth chart usually are not below contract past this coming season. Whereas the Packers are in negotiations with Adams, there isn’t a manner they may hold all 5 of those gamers and are seemingly so as to add a receiver or two sooner or later on this draft to improve the place, create extra depth and guarantee there may be expertise there for the longer term.

Defensive Line

After Kenny Clark, this group will get skinny in a rush. Clark is a Professional Bowl expertise when he’s wholesome and might clog up the working lanes and get strain on the passer from the inside of the road.

Kingsley Keke has proven flashes of cross rush means however must be extra constant. It might assist the Packers quite a bit if he may take a step ahead in 2021. Tyler Lancaster and Dean Lowry are additionally again however neither is something particular at this level of their careers and are each higher at stopping the run than pressuring the passer.

If the Packers can get Clark some assist and add some depth right here, it might enhance the run protection and be an enormous step up.

Offensive Deal with

With Rick Wagner departed and David Bakhtiari prone to miss the early a part of the season as he rehabs his late season knee harm, the Packers have extra of a direct want on this space.

Billy Turner is the starter at proper deal with though he could begin at left deal with till Bakhtiari is prepared. The Packers may transfer Elgton Jenkins to deal with quickly till Bakhtiari will get wholesome however that will weaken the guard place.

The Packers just like the long-term potential of Yosh Nijman, nevertheless it’s not clear if he’s able to be the swing deal with not to mention see substantial enjoying time. Jon Runyan Jr. performed deal with in school however is projected as a guard within the NFL and will solely be capable of play deal with in an emergency.

Whereas the Packers may nonetheless signal a reasonably priced free agent at this place, they definitely want reinforcements right here for the brief time period till Bakhtiari will get wholesome and in the long run as Bakhtiari is getting older and Turner most likely has one other 12 months or two left in Inexperienced Bay.

Defending Rodgers is significant to the Packers success, particularly as he will get older and fewer capable of scramble away from strain. The Packers have an enormous want right here and will add a deal with sooner or later within the first three rounds of the draft.

Cornerback

Sure, the Packers re-signed Kevin King, nevertheless it’s basically a one-year take care of voidable years. The Pack isn’t dedicated to King long-term and that is basically a prove-it contract for King.

Jaire Alexander is a Professional Bowl cowl nook however he wants assist because the NFC Championship Recreation clearly illustrated.

Chandon Sullivan had a blended 12 months at nickel nook final 12 months whereas Ka’dar Hollman stays unproven on protection and Josh Jackson has but to ascertain himself as a dependable contributor not to mention a starter.

The Packers don’t want somebody who can begin instantly, however they do must draft King’s successor at CB2 and enhance the depth at this place.

The NFL is a passing league and the if the Packers can not defend the cross, they may wrestle to win soccer video games.

