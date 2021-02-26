Ranveer Singh and S. for the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster.

Rumors have been circulating with Ranveer Singh since the beginning of this month when he was in talks with S. Shankar For an interesting project. The news, though a rumor, is buzzing the business industry. And why not? Ranveer Singh is currently one of the biggest stars of the country and Shankar is also a famous director all over India. While nothing official was announced, there is a strong possibility that the pair may appear to be collaborating for the Hindi remake of Shankar’s ‘Annian’.

The 2005 psychological thriller starred Vikram in the lead role of a sensitive and idealistic law of Amby who could not stand to see anything wrong with a lawyer. The continuing negligence of society towards important issues related to her childhood trauma frustrates her, leading to a split in personality disorder. Ambi develops two different personalities (3 in total). One of the self-proclaimed Yamaras – Remo, an unrequited and a loving boy. The film was dubbed in Hindi as Aprachit and has gained a massive cult following over the years.

seeing that Ranveer singh Eyeing for a difficult role because Annian is really exciting. But the film is not yet in line with the starting line as the dialogue is actually in its early stages. Singh recently took a break from shooting for Rohit Shetty’s film Sirkas and went to meet Shankar to discuss the film.

The producers are eyeing the film to become fully relevant in today’s generation and thus the script will be rewritten keeping it in original form. There is also the fact that the film will be shot extensively and it is reported that a top production house is in the running for the film’s high VFX.

Since both actors and directors are busy shooting for their upcoming works, the film could hit the floors next year if all goes well. Shankar is captured with Ram Charan, which will be a trilingual film. While Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s crazy prank Cyrus.

Although nothing has been officially announced, no one can get excited just by reading about the possibilities of collaboration. It will be interesting to see if the projects come into play, how Ranveer will play the role.