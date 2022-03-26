Ranveer Singh Praising Deepika Padukone’s Fan Art

Deepika Padukone loves to stay connected with her fans. No matter how busy she is, she definitely takes some time out of her schedule for her Instagram family. So why are we talking about all this today, you ask? Well, the latest upload by Diva is your answer. On Friday evening, Deepika looked at her tags and found "gold". We are not talking about jewelery here.