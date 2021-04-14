Ranveer Singh will be seen in the remake of this blockbuster film of South, started trending on Twitter as soon as announced

Ranveer Singh is continually busy with movies and commercials. A lot of his movies are prepared for launch. In the meantime, Ranveer has introduced his upcoming movie. His movie would be the official remake of South’s blockbuster ‘Anniyan’.

Ranveer Singh and South movie director Shankar have joined arms for the remake of ‘Annian’. The movie can be produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Penn Studios. For a while, there have been reviews that Ranveer and Shankar are going to do a movie collectively. It was lastly introduced at the moment. The movie ‘Annian’, launched in 2005, was additionally directed by Shankar.

Shankar is thought for his Lisan Than Life movies. In such a scenario, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see how his upcoming movie with Ranveer can be. The actor posted an image on his Twitter that includes Jayantilal Gada with Shankar. He wrote that ‘I proudly announce my challenge, with the visionary Kraftman Shankar of Indian cinema and veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada.’ As quickly as Ranveer introduced his upcoming movie, he got here into the highest pattern on Twitter. Followers had been very enthusiastic about this movie.

Proudly saying my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick grasp craftsman SHANKAR @shankarshanmugh 🎥💫 Powered by veteran movie producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada @jayantilalgada @PenMovies 🧿🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cI2Thzxu55 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 14, 2021

Ranveer Singh will quickly be seen in Kapil Dev’s biopic movie ’83’. Aside from this, his movie ‘Suryavanshi’ can be prepared. Each movies had been scheduled to launch final 12 months however had been postponed because of the lockdown.