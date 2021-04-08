Ranveer Singh Wishes ‘Champ’ Ajinkya Rahane For IPL 2021 – Tech Kashif

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Thursday wished cricketer Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ranveer posted a picture on Instagram where the actor and the cricketer are seen embracing. “All the best for the tournament, Champ! @ajinkyarahane,” the actor wrote.

After moving to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, Vivo IPL is now back in India this year, and will be hosted from April 9 to May 30. The venues for the event in 2021 include Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Ranveer recently took to Instagram to share two black-and-white pictures of himself. In one photograph, he could be seen dressed in a floral shirt, while on the other, he wore a sharp suit.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen playing star cricketer Kapil Dev in the upcoming film 83, which chronicles the story of India’s first World Cup win in 1983. Deepika Padukone is playing the legendary cricketer’s wife Romi Bhatia. 83 will hit the marquee on June 4, this year. The film has been directed by Kabir Khan.

Ranveer is also waiting for the release of the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi in his lineup.

