Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi mourn the death of 24-year-old Gully Boy fame rapper MC todfod | Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, Siddhant Chaturvedi mourn the death of 24-year-old Gully Boy fame rapper MC Demolition

4 hours ago

Gully Boy fame rapper Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Torod has passed away. Dharmesh’s death has been informed by his band ‘Swadeshi Movement’ on social media. What caused Dharmesh’s death, this information has not been revealed yet. As soon as the news surfaced, Gully Boy’s lead actor Ranveer Singh has condoled the death of Dharmesh.

Ranveer added a broken heart emoji on Dharmesh’s picture on his Insta story. Apart from Ranveer, director Zoya Akhtar and co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi have also expressed grief on social media. According to the reports, MC Sabotage has died in a car accident.

Said goodbye to the world at the age of 24

Dharmesh was just 24 years old that he said goodbye to the world. His fans are in shock due to the news of his sudden demise at such a young age. Dharmesh was a popular street rapper who is known for his Gujarati lyrics. She also made her Bollywood debut with her soundtrack India 91 in Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy.

Dharmesh’s band gave him a tribute

Dharmesh’s band Swadeshi Movement wrote in an Instagram post- ‘This is the same night that @todfod did at the Swadeshi Mela. Performed his last gig. You should have been there, to see his passion for playing live music. You can never be forgotten. You will always be alive with your music. Ever think of going somewhere far away. Let me settle down in some place which is not more famous, I should do whatever I like to take my mind, I started sabotaging from here.

