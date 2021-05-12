ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer to allow Sirat to stay back with Kairav: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Drama to galore in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Kairav learning about Sirat and Ranveer. Ranveer will sneak into Goenka house to meet Sirat. He will be caught by the security. Ahead, Kartik will come for Ranveer’s rescue. Mainsh will get furious yet again seeing Ranveer. He will worry for Kairav. Kairav will over hear Mainsh’s talk and will learn about Sirat and Ranveer.

Furthermore, Kartik will tell to Sirat that Kairav accepted her with Ranveer but being a kid he can change his mind. He will ask Sirat to leave the place. How Sirat will react on hearing Kartik will be interesting to watch. Do Sirat will leave the house? Well, time will only tell. Keep watching the show mon-sat on Star Plus.

So far in the episodes it is seen, Sirat meets Kartik. Kartik asks Sirat if she talked with Ranveer. He asks if everything is fine. Suwarna says to Kartik that nothing is fine. She reveals to Kartik that Kairav is in deep thinking. Suwarna asks Kartik to get Kairav’s tests done before it gets late. Kartik worries for Kairav. Ranveer comes to Suwarna and Kartik. He promise them that until Kairav is well, Sirat will stay back with them. Sirat, Kartik and Suwarna gets happy. Kartik goes to meet Kairav. Ranveer says to Sirat that he is leaving her with Goenka’s but she should only think about him. He asks Sirat to pick his phone in two rings. Sirat gets happy.

Other side, Mainsh gets angry on Kartik. He says to Kartik that he is the one who made Kairav believe about Sirat and now he is breaking his heart. Sirat comes and confronts Mainsh. She assures Goenka’s that she will not leave the family until Kairav himself will let her go.

