Rape allegation scandalises Arya Abbiton’s appearance in a documentary

Today the film “What What Have You Do to God?” As the third part of the saga has its theatrical release, the audience is eagerly waiting. Perfect opportunity for TF1 channel to unveil a documentary behind the scenes of the popular comedy on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022. Although, old images of arya abitan It was broadcast in the middle of filming or even in full publicity, which posed a real problem for Internet users.

As a reminder, the 48-year-old actor was accused of rape and The fans of the film certainly haven’t forgotten the incident As shown by some of these reactions: “For the ‘event doc’ on the movie #questcequnaencorefaitaubondieu, they could have done without the interview with #AryAbittan… I thought they were blacklisted, @TF1?”, “IN TAULE ARY”, “I WOULD that he was blacklisted.”, “I boycott this movie” To avoid seeing the dirty face of #AryAbittan” We could…