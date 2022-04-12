Rapid outbreak assessment: multi-country salmonella outbreak linked to chocolate products

Chocolate products made by a company in a Belgian setting have been identified as the source of a multi-country outbreak salmonellaAsk EFSA and ECDC for rapid outbreak assessment.

As of 8 April 2022, 150 confirmed and probable cases of monophasic salmonella Typhimurium has been reported in nine EU/EEA countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) and the UK – the first occurred in the UK on 21 December 2021. Infection has occurred mainly in children under 10 years of age.

In December 2021, s. Typhimurium was found in a buttermilk tank at the company’s Belgian establishment, which was under investigation during its investigation. The company implemented some hygiene measures, and samples and tests…